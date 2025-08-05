SMIU observes Youm-i-Istehsal Kashmir by organizing solidarity Walk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir here on Tuesday by organising a walk and a solidarity program with Kashmiri people at the campus. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai led the walk, which started from Main Building of the university and ended near the I.T. Tower of SMIU. Dean, chairpersons of different academic sections, faculty, officers, other employees and students participated in the walk.

Earlier, a solidarity program with Kashmiri people and for condemnation of the revocation of Article 370 By India was held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university. It was chaired by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, where in his address he said that the occupation of Kashmir by India is murder of humanity as well of the murder of history.

He said the Kashmir’s issue is oldest issue of Muslim Umma, about it the United Nations has passed eight resolutions since 1948, but India has forcefully occupied Kashmir and committing grass human rights violation in the valley by martyring innocent Kashmiri people including women, children and aged persons.

Dr. Sahrai said Pakistan is supporting the right to self-determination for Kashmiri people, likewise other Muslim countries must support it. He said it is a failure of the UNO that has failed to get implemented these resolutions from India.

“In today’s so called civilized world daily 20 children are being lost their lives due to starvation in Gaza, similarly children of occupied Kashmir are being martyred by Indian forces, but the human rights organisations, UNO and the world community are silent on cruel and inhuman role playing by India in occupied Kashmir,” the Vice Chancellor said and added that it is the responsibility of all of us to raise our voice for right to self-determination for Kashmiri people.

Dr. Sahrai said the Muslim Umma as well as the world community must voice for rights of Palestinian.

Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dean of SMIU in his speech said that we are expressing our resolution for right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. He said it is obligatory for us to support Kashmiri people of occupied Kashmir. Also the international community should raise its voice against India’s cruel role which it is playing in occupied Kashmir since the last seven decades.

Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director of Students Affairs and Counselling in his welcome address thanked the participants of the program specially students of the SMIU Model School. Talking on the Kashmir, he said India has committed human rights violation and created humanitarian crisis in the occupied Kashmir. He said we have organised this program to show our solidarity with Kashmiri people and their struggle against Indian occupation.

Students of SMIU Model school and SMI University presented emotional and powerful tableau and poetry on sorrows of Kashmiri people. A documentary prepared by SMIU’s Media Training Center was also screened, which narrated the history of Indian brutality in occupied Kashmir and Article 370, which was revoked by India on 5th August 2019. This article was giving special status or autonomy to the occupied Kashmir.