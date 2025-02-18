SMIU organises “Sustainovation Expo 2025"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the business Incubation Center (BIC) jointly organised “Sustainovation Expo 2025” on Tuesday at the Talpur House of SMIU.

The Expo was inaugurated by Dr. Tariq Rafi, Chairman of Sindh HEC along with Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and Dr Rana Shahzad Qaiser, Director General Information Science and Technology Department, Government of Sindh.

The SMIU received 110 nominations from 25 universities across the province, out of which 35 projects of 16 universities were shortlisted and were displayed during the Expo.

These entrepreneurial ventures and research projects were praised by the Chairman Sindh HEC, Vice Chander SMIU and Director General Information Science and Technology Department, Government of Sindh during their observation of the startups of 22 universities.

Addressing the participants of the Expo Dr. Tariq Rafi lauded the efforts of SMIU for organising a very important expo to encourage students for participation in the field of entrepreneurship.

The Chairman Sindh HEC said the SMIU is leading university in the province that is emphasizing on the entrepreneurship and startups.

He said more than two million students from the public sector universities are graduating yearly, on the contrary there are no jobs for such number of graduates. Therefore, he suggested that, it is better for job seekers to work as entrepreneurship.

The Sindh HEC chairman further said that market economy is shrinking due to the Artificial Intelligence. Giving example in this respect he said a single person is replacing four and five persons today.

That is why the skills have become more important than degrees.

“I didn’t discourage students, but they have to acquire skills, which are need of present day world,” he said and added that Elon Musk and Bill Gates were dropout students, but they had brilliant creative minds, hence they succeeded in their endeavours.

Dr. Tariq Rafi suggested that the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai should form a think tank that could work on new ideas related to the field of I.T. Likewise other universities of the province must give priority to startups, because this is the only way forward today.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU welcomed Sindh HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Rafi and Rana Shahzad Qaiser for attending the Expo. He said SMIU is giving priority to engage its students in innovative ideas for startups that could benefit them to enter in the market without any difficulty.

Mr. Rana Shahzad Kaiser, Information Science and Technology Department, Government of Sindh appreciated Sindh Madressatul Islam University for organising the mega startup event, where a large number of universities of Sindh have participated.

Earlier, Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce presented welcome address.

Director ORIC Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, chairpersons of different academic departments, heads of various administrative sections, faculty and students attended the inauguration ceremony.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also presented shields to the guests.