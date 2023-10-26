SMIU organizes Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Health experts have said that millions of cases of breast cancer are reported in the media annually, but there is a lack of awareness about this disease in Pakistani society

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Health experts have said that millions of cases of breast cancer are reported in the media annually, but there is a lack of awareness about this disease in Pakistani society. They stressed on the importance of regular checkups for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

These views were expressed at the "Pink Ribbon Youth Awareness Program" organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Thursday in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Women and sports Commission, Colgate Palmolive Pakistan, and Syed Foundation.

General and Breast Surgeon at SUIT Dr. Usra Pervaiz said that breast cancer can be prevented if diagnosed in the early stage. She emphasized the need for regular checkups for early diagnosis of this dangerous disease and urged male members of the family to support their female members in their regular checkups.

She also shed light on various examination methods for the detection of breast cancer and highlighted present treatment methods.

She said that SMIU has always played a major role in quality education and general awareness of the society.

Dr. Shahnaz Memon encouraged the young students to play their part in bringing a positive change in the society.

Assistant Professor Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director of Students Affairs and Counselling SMIU, in his speech, thanked all the event collaborators and stressed upon the students to forward the message they received from today's session to their parents, brothers, sisters, other family members, and also friends.

Chairperson POA Fatima Lakhani said that awareness programs can help, especially the women population, about their health issues.

The event was attended by representatives of POA, Syed Hashmi, President of Syed Foundation, female faculty, staff members, and students of SMIU.