SMIU Organizes Program To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SMIU organizes program to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) organized a program to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervor on Friday.

The students of SMI University and SMIU Model school presented Qiraat, Naat and speeches and said that arrival of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a blessing to Muslims and the whole humankind.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said, "Our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is our (Muslims) last Prophet, but he is the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen of all mankind also. "

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai urged the nation to follow the life and teachings of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and said, "By that way we will be able to serve Muslims as well the humanity properly."

The Vice Chancellor said, "If we follow even an iota of the blessed life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), we can become good Muslims and good human beings.

"

He said, "The Muslim Umma today has a great need to follow the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). "

Dr. Sahrai praised the students of the SMI University and SMIU Model School who took part in the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) program and said that they should participate in such events at the national level.

He also appreciated the Director of Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counseling Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and his team for organizing the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) with great grandeur.

SMIU’s Deans, heads of different academic and administrative departments, faculty and students attended the ceremony.

