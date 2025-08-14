SMIU pays glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Wednesday, said that achieving Independence through legal and peaceful struggle is the brilliant quality of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah which made him not only the greatest leader of Pakistan but also a great leader of the world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Wednesday, said that achieving Independence through legal and peaceful struggle is the brilliant quality of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah which made him not only the greatest leader of Pakistan but also a great leader of the world.

The Vice Chancellor, addressing the 78th celebrations of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, organised by SMIU Model School, said the students must value independence and follow the principles of founder of Pakistan-Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Sindh Madressatul Islam is a unique institution of the country due to its role played in the Independence Movement through its alumni including Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Abdullah Haroon, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Mohammad Ayub Khuhro, Shaikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi, Hatim Alvi, Mohammad Hashim Gazdar and others, he said, adding that the students of SMIU must be more responsible towards progress and prosperity of the country and its people.

“You are studying in the institution from where Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had received his early education for more than four years, from 1887 to 1892…hence you have to become more responsible towards the service of the nation and of the country,” Dr.

Sahrai urged.

Talking on the Ma’arka-e-Haq Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai paid a rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan on their historic victory over India in the recent war of May 2025 and emphasized that our young generation must follow the core principles of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah which were Unity, Discipline, and Faith.

He announced to set up corners of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi in the building of SMIU Model School and also directed the school principal that literature about Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Hassanally Effendi must be available in the library of the school.

On this occasion, students of the school enthralled the audience by their amazing performance delivered on tableaus, drama and national songs as well as in speeches highlighting the struggle for Pakistan, leading role of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the Pakistan Movement and other heroes. They also paid tribute to the heroes of Ma'arka-e-Haq, who defeated India in the recent war of May 2025.