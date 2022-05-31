SMIU provides good opportunity to its students for their professional life: Sindh Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, Government of Sindh said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) had provided a good opportunity to its students for their professional life by organizing a Job Fest, and other universities of Sindh should follow it

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the career festival, jointly organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling (DSA) and the institute's faculty here at the auditorium of SMIU.

The minister said that the national and international realities regarding education and employment had changed. In the past, the sole objective of educational institutions was to impart education to students, but today, they had enhanced their role by making efforts for increasing career prospects for their students, he added.

Rahoo said SMIU had always played a historic role in the field of education, and even today it proved to be a torch-bearer for the young generation.

He urged Sindh universities to establish linkages with industries and other private sector organisations to benefit students.

While addressing the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon in his speech said in the days when they were students, there were limited facilities for students, especially in backward areas of Sindh.

Today, he said, students across the province were enjoying abundant educational and work facilities and opportunities.

Dr Sahrai said it was the first-ever event on job opportunities organised by SMIU and it was creating almost one hundred employment opportunities for its students of various disciplines, through the Job Fest.

"SMIU has always focused on quality learning and training of its students through co-curricular activities", Dr Sahrai said and added that he had served as vice-chancellor of some other universities in Sindh, but he had never found intelligent and active students like SMIU students.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Asif Ali Wagan, Director DSA and his team for organising the event.

Prior, Dr. Asif Ali Wagan presented a welcome address and thanked Muhammad Ismail Rahoo and Vice-Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai for their presence and support. Dr. Jamshed Halepoto presented a vote of thanks. Wafa Mansoor Buriro, lecturer of English Department conducted the proceedings.

After the session, provincial minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo along with VC Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the job festival at IT Tower, SMIU. He visited more than thirty stalls set up by companies of various sectors and appreciated the role of SMIU for its initiative.