SMIU Receives Accreditation For BS Program Of Environmental Sciences
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Tuesday said that universities of the country must produce environmentalists as the country is considered among a few environmentally venerable counties in the world.
He said this at the Accreditation Certificate Award Distribution Ceremony held here at the Senate Hall of SMIU. The Vice Chancellor congratulated Dean Faculty of Information Technology and Faculty of Science Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Hina Shehnaz, faculty and students of the department and Advisor on the Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan on getting recognition for the BS program of the Department of Environmental Sciences from the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC). He also thanked the NAEAC for giving such recognition to SMIU’s program of Environmental Sciences.
The Vice Chancellor said "as we say that Pakistan is an open agriculture lab, likewise Pakistan is an open environmental lab also, hence students must benefit from it and enrich their knowledge and understanding of environmental issues of the land.
"
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU is among a few universities of the country where the Department of Environmental Sciences has received such recognition form the NAEAC. "Therefore, we have to strengthen it and encourage students and faculty to design their projects that could benefit the nation and the country."
He said that the academia of the country and of the world also must pay heed on the subject of environment and take it seriously because the entire world is under threat of the environmental changes.
Recalling the natural disaster of 2022 Dr. Sahrai said Pakistan met with a great human and economic loss due to unexpected heavy rains and floods that had destroyed almost entire right part of Sindh. "Therefore, we may face such conditions in future, thus we have to produces experts who guide masses, do research on the environment problems and suggest solutions of the issues."
The ceremony was addressed by Dean Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Director QEC Dr. Saima Beg.
Recent Stories
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APRNS thanks Punjab Govt for restoring IPL ads policy2 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices to FIA on Sanam Javed’s bail plea in defamatory content case2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident2 minutes ago
-
SMIU receives accreditation for BS program of Environmental Sciences2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer golden chapter in Pakistan’s defence history: Chairman Senate2 minutes ago
-
Pulse teams guiding people on inheritance, map plans during door to door survey2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observe across Pakistan and AJK on 28 May2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four Injured after Children’s dispute2 minutes ago
-
Marketing is backbone of modern economy: CM Maryam2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs City Council meeting on water issues2 minutes ago
-
Public grievance redressal: Open Court held at DC office Quetta12 minutes ago
-
KU holds reference meeting for late Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch12 minutes ago