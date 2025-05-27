SMIU receives accreditation for BS program of Environmental Sciences

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Tuesday said that universities of the country must produce environmentalists as the country is considered among a few environmentally venerable counties in the world.

He said this at the Accreditation Certificate Award Distribution Ceremony held here at the Senate Hall of SMIU. The Vice Chancellor congratulated Dean Faculty of Information Technology and Faculty of Science Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Hina Shehnaz, faculty and students of the department and Advisor on the Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan on getting recognition for the BS program of the Department of Environmental Sciences from the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC). He also thanked the NAEAC for giving such recognition to SMIU’s program of Environmental Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor said "as we say that Pakistan is an open agriculture lab, likewise Pakistan is an open environmental lab also, hence students must benefit from it and enrich their knowledge and understanding of environmental issues of the land.

"

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU is among a few universities of the country where the Department of Environmental Sciences has received such recognition form the NAEAC. "Therefore, we have to strengthen it and encourage students and faculty to design their projects that could benefit the nation and the country."

He said that the academia of the country and of the world also must pay heed on the subject of environment and take it seriously because the entire world is under threat of the environmental changes.

Recalling the natural disaster of 2022 Dr. Sahrai said Pakistan met with a great human and economic loss due to unexpected heavy rains and floods that had destroyed almost entire right part of Sindh. "Therefore, we may face such conditions in future, thus we have to produces experts who guide masses, do research on the environment problems and suggest solutions of the issues."

The ceremony was addressed by Dean Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Director QEC Dr. Saima Beg.