SMIU students showcased their research projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Different groups of Sindh Madressatul islam University’s students participated in the 3rd Sindh HEC Research and Technology Showcase 2024 held at the Expo Centre, where they showcased their seven innovative technical projects.

Smart Carpool Ridesharing App (Android + iOS), Aaraish - Crochet Home Decor, Intelligent Livestock Behavior Analytics, Local Bus System, Nanomaterial Coated 3D Structured Clay Filter for Photocatalytic Treatment of Water, Stich Vision and urdu Spellify were among these projects.

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai along with Dr. Fateh Mohammad Marri, Vice Chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam paid visit to the stalls of SMIU’s students and appreciated their research work and encouraged them for taking interest in the research based activities.

The Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Director ORIC and Chairperson of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Sciences taken for participation of SMIU’s students in the Expo.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also lauded the role of Sindh HEC specially its Chairman Dr. Tariq Rafi for providing this kind of most important opportunity to young researchers of the public sector universities.