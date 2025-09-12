SMIU Students Urged To Focus On Their Study, Respect Faculty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Friday said that students of SMIU were highly privileged because they were studying in Karachi city and in this historical University, which has 141 years’ legacy of excellence in education. Therefore, the new enrolled students should respect their faculty and respect their time, which may lead to their success, he said.
Addressing the orientation session organized by the Department of Examination and Admissions of SMIU for new admitted students for fall semester, the Vice Chancellor said that mostly since the last 20 years’ universities were developed in Pakistan and the university culture had strengthened. In this respect, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Sindh Higher Education Commission have played a major role to make sure the quality of education at the university level.
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further said that newly enrolled students must concentrate on their education and think beyond gradation, which has become a normal degree now, after graduation they must do masters and other advanced learning for their successful career.
Congratulating the students on getting admission at SMIU and welcoming them over here, the Vice Chancellor said SMIU is an Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other most successful personalities.
Deans of SMIU Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Chairperson of Department of Environmental Science Dr. Hina Shahnaz, Student Welfare Officer Sundas Nisar and other heads of different departments addressed the session and introduced them with different departments and facilities which are available at SMIU for them.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cabinet decisions guarantee of public interest, long-term development of Balochistan: CM6 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar discusses Pakistan–Oman parliamentary cooperation6 minutes ago
-
SMIU students urged to focus on their study, respect faculty6 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid, Azra Pechuho discuss collaboration between BISP, Sindh Health Dept26 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court26 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Nasirabad road accident36 minutes ago
-
100 BECS to be formally inaugurated in Karachi’s urban slums36 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses deep regret over Indian water aggression36 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown: 700 kg deceased meat, 201 litres adulterated milk destroyed in Rawalpindi & Murree46 minutes ago
-
Sialkot schools to fully reopen from Sept 1546 minutes ago
-
Over 2.4 mln evacuated as flood rescue operations intensify in Punjab46 minutes ago
-
Urban flooding, sewerage system reviewed in Gujrat46 minutes ago