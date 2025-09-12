SMIU students urged to focus on their study, respect faculty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Friday said that students of SMIU were highly privileged because they were studying in Karachi city and in this historical University, which has 141 years’ legacy of excellence in education. Therefore, the new enrolled students should respect their faculty and respect their time, which may lead to their success, he said.

Addressing the orientation session organized by the Department of Examination and Admissions of SMIU for new admitted students for fall semester, the Vice Chancellor said that mostly since the last 20 years’ universities were developed in Pakistan and the university culture had strengthened. In this respect, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Sindh Higher Education Commission have played a major role to make sure the quality of education at the university level.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai further said that newly enrolled students must concentrate on their education and think beyond gradation, which has become a normal degree now, after graduation they must do masters and other advanced learning for their successful career.

Congratulating the students on getting admission at SMIU and welcoming them over here, the Vice Chancellor said SMIU is an Alma-Mater of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other most successful personalities.

Deans of SMIU Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Chairperson of Department of Environmental Science Dr. Hina Shahnaz, Student Welfare Officer Sundas Nisar and other heads of different departments addressed the session and introduced them with different departments and facilities which are available at SMIU for them.