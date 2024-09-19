SMIU Syndicate Meeting Held
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s 30th meeting of Syndicate was held here on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.
Various academic, administrative and financial matters were discussed in detail and budget for fiscal year 2024-25 was recommend to the Senate of the varsity.
The Syndicate appreciated the vice chancellor, deans, faculty and officers of the university for successfully organising the 1st and 2nd Global Research Congresses and 11 international conferences during the last two years.
The Syndicate also lauded Government of Sindh’s decision of giving second tenure to Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai as vice chancellor of SMIU.
The meeting said that such continuity of the development and progress will more benefit the university. Highlighting the performance of Dr. Sahrai at SMIU, it was remarked that during the last four years SMIU has come out from financial crisis and now has a surplus budget.
Additionally, during the said period enrollment has increased from 1800 to more than 5500.
The Syndicate observed that quality and modern education is essential for development of the country, and the SMIU is focusing on quality education with support of dedicated faculty.
Besides the Vice Chancellor, the meeting was attended by Secretary for Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto, former minister Haji Hanif Tayyab, Nadira Punjwani, Dean of SMIU Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairperson Dr. Ambreen Fazal, Assistant Professor Asif Husain Samo, Assistant Professor Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Assistant Professor Quratulain Nazeer, Mushtaq Gopang and Shafique Ahmed.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health facilities in Balochistan's remote areas to be ensured: Kakar1 minute ago
-
Travel fares reduced by 5% after fuel prices cut1 minute ago
-
10.5mn families in KP receiving free treatment under Sehat Card Program1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two in woman murder case1 minute ago
-
PHATA to be developed on modern lines: Sultan Bajwa2 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for MDCAT exams2 minutes ago
-
Speaker's letter to CEC denotes supremacy of Parliament: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Harapa road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani criticizes KPK government on its poor performance12 minutes ago
-
DIG directs officer to combat crime efficiently12 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to provide facilities to public: Sardar Khetran22 minutes ago
-
DC directs to deduct salary of 63 absentee teachers in Kohlu22 minutes ago