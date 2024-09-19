SMIU Syndicate meeting held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s 30th meeting of Syndicate was held here on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.

Various academic, administrative and financial matters were discussed in detail and budget for fiscal year 2024-25 was recommend to the Senate of the varsity.

The Syndicate appreciated the vice chancellor, deans, faculty and officers of the university for successfully organising the 1st and 2nd Global Research Congresses and 11 international conferences during the last two years.

The Syndicate also lauded Government of Sindh’s decision of giving second tenure to Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai as vice chancellor of SMIU.

The meeting said that such continuity of the development and progress will more benefit the university. Highlighting the performance of Dr. Sahrai at SMIU, it was remarked that during the last four years SMIU has come out from financial crisis and now has a surplus budget.

Additionally, during the said period enrollment has increased from 1800 to more than 5500.

The Syndicate observed that quality and modern education is essential for development of the country, and the SMIU is focusing on quality education with support of dedicated faculty.

Besides the Vice Chancellor, the meeting was attended by Secretary for Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, Prof Dr Arabella Bhutto, former minister Haji Hanif Tayyab, Nadira Punjwani, Dean of SMIU Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairperson Dr. Ambreen Fazal, Assistant Professor Asif Husain Samo, Assistant Professor Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Assistant Professor Quratulain Nazeer, Mushtaq Gopang and Shafique Ahmed.