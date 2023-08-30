Open Menu

SMIU To Celebrate 139th Foundation Day Of SMI On Sept 01

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023

A meeting of Sindh Madressatul Islam University's deans and heads of different departments was held here on Wednesday at the Conference Room of SMIU in connection with the University's 139th Foundation Day Celebration, which is being celebrated on Friday, September 01

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting of Sindh Madressatul islam University's deans and heads of different departments was held here on Wednesday at the Conference Room of SMIU in connection with the University's 139th Foundation Day Celebration, which is being celebrated on Friday, September 01.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai who reviewed arrangements for the foundation day in detail.

Giving details of the program it was said that caretaker Federal minister for Education, National Harmony, and Youth Affairs Madad Ali Sindhi will be the chief guest, while chairman Sindh HEC Dr. Tariq Rafi would be the guest of honour.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai will deliver a welcome address. Among the keynote speakers are Senator Javed Jabbar, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Niaz Panhwar, Prof.

Aijaz Qureshi, and Dr. Subhash Babu. Documentaries on the historic journey of SMI and Founder of University Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi will be screened on the occasion. Students of the university will present theater and songs on the occasion.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that SMI is a living history of Pakistan, which was founded by a great visionary Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi.

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement had received their early education for SMI. Therefore, a great tribute would be presented to the founder of SMI Hassanally Effendi, and its distinguished alumni through the said celebration and national seminar on Hassanally Effendi.

