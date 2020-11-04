SMIU to conduct research studies on life, vision, achievements of Quaid-e-Azam, Effendi

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) had decided to conduct research studies on the life, vision and achievements of its prominent leaders and alumni to highlight their role in the development of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) had decided to conduct research studies on the life, vision and achievements of its prominent leaders and alumni to highlight their role in the development of Pakistan.

This year, the university had nominated two illustrious personalities Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Public Relations Officer (PRO) SMIU Mustafa Jatoi said that the university had taken such initiative to promote and encourage the research on the illustrious personalities in the country.

"The university has invited research papers from national and international scholars on the themes 'A rare Insight into the Quaid-e-Azam's Educational Achievements and Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi: An Icon of modern education in South Asia, Jatoi articulated.

In addition, scholar, who would produce one of the best research papers on the each theme, would have opportunity to win awards, he said, adding that one the best research paper on the each theme would be selected by the jury.

So, the authors would have opportunity to win Foundation-Day award and cash prize of PKR 100,000, he stated, maintaining that certificate of participation would also be distributed among authors.

Moreover, the authors would have another opportunity to get their papers published in SMIU journals / publications, he informed, urging that all authors should submit the research papers through fdaward@smiu.edu.pk by April 30, 2021.

However, the award distribution ceremony would be held on 1st September 2021 the 137th Foundation-Day of SMIU. The selected authors would be informed before August 15,2021.