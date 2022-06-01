SMIU to inaugurate Students Week

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation & Adviser to CM Sindh for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai shall inaugurate the Students Week here at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation & Adviser to CM Sindh for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai shall inaugurate the Students Week here at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university on Wednesday.

It is being organized by Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling of SMIU.

Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, VC SMIU Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai, VC NED University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi and other guests shall address the ceremony.

Dr Asif Ali Wagan, Director, Directorate Students Affairs shall present welcome address.

Programs of the first day of the 'Students Week' are being organized by different student societies include Debating Society, Community Service Society, Music Society and Literary Society.

Urdu Mushaira will also be held at 2:30 pm, where prominent poets include Mr. Anwer Shaoor, Ramzi Asim, Hidayat Sayer, Imran Shamshad, Yasmeen Yaas, Wajih Sani, Dr. Salman Sarwat and Khurram Tahir shall recite their poetry. Different stalls would also be set up by students in university's premises.