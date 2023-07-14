Open Menu

SMIU To Mark "139th Foundation Day Week" In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SMIU to mark "139th Foundation Day Week" in September

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Madressatul University (SMIU) has decided to celebrate foundation day week in connection with the 139th foundation day of Sindh Madressatul islam in the first week of September 2023.

This decision was taken in a meeting held here on Friday at the the university's conference room.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai.

It was decided that during the one-week celebrations, a National Seminar on Life, Struggle and Services of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi will be organised, where prominent scholars and intellectuals present their research papers on Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi.

The meeting also decided that during the celebrations students of SMIU would present theatre, sing national songs, recite poetry and participate in other events, the spokesman added.

Different committees were formed to organise the 139th foundation day's celebrations.

Speaking in the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU was going to organise a mega event to mark 139th Foundation Day of SMI, which was a matchless institute of the country as it had served the nation for the last 139 years.

It has also largely and positively impacted on the people of Pakistan in many ways.

Paying great tribute to the founder of SMI Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi, Dr. Sahrai said that Hassanally Effendi needed great recognition on the national level as he founded a great modern educational institute in 1885 that produced great leaders of the country including founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"Khan Bahadur Hassanally has not been given such space, which he deserves," Dr. Mujeeb said and concluded that due to such fact SMIU was organising a national seminar on his life, struggle and services rendered for the nation.

The meeting was attended by Deans of SMIU Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairman Department of Social and Development Studies Dr. Subhash, Director ORIC Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director Students Affairs Dr. Asif Ali Wagan and Anwar Ali Abro.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Jamshed Anwar Ali September Event Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

30 minutes ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

2 hours ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

2 hours ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

3 hours ago
PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

4 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

4 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

4 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan