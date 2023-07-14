SMIU to mark "139th Foundation Day Week" in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Madressatul University (SMIU) has decided to celebrate foundation day week in connection with the 139th foundation day of Sindh Madressatul islam in the first week of September 2023.

This decision was taken in a meeting held here on Friday at the the university's conference room.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai.

It was decided that during the one-week celebrations, a National Seminar on Life, Struggle and Services of Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi will be organised, where prominent scholars and intellectuals present their research papers on Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi.

The meeting also decided that during the celebrations students of SMIU would present theatre, sing national songs, recite poetry and participate in other events, the spokesman added.

Different committees were formed to organise the 139th foundation day's celebrations.

Speaking in the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU was going to organise a mega event to mark 139th Foundation Day of SMI, which was a matchless institute of the country as it had served the nation for the last 139 years.

It has also largely and positively impacted on the people of Pakistan in many ways.

Paying great tribute to the founder of SMI Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi, Dr. Sahrai said that Hassanally Effendi needed great recognition on the national level as he founded a great modern educational institute in 1885 that produced great leaders of the country including founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

"Khan Bahadur Hassanally has not been given such space, which he deserves," Dr. Mujeeb said and concluded that due to such fact SMIU was organising a national seminar on his life, struggle and services rendered for the nation.

The meeting was attended by Deans of SMIU Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Chairman Department of Social and Development Studies Dr. Subhash, Director ORIC Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director Students Affairs Dr. Asif Ali Wagan and Anwar Ali Abro.