SMIU To Organise 2nd "Global Research Congress" In Feb 2024

Published November 27, 2023

SMIU to organise 2nd "Global Research Congress" in Feb 2024

Sindh Madressatul Islam University has decided to organise a second "Global Research Congress 2024” (GRC-24) in the month of February 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University has decided to organise a second "Global Research Congress 2024" (GRC-24) in the month of February 2024.

Prominent research scholars from abroad and all provinces of the country will be invited to present their latest research works in the Congress.

To execute arrangements of the GRC, Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has constituted a 13-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) with Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences as its convener and Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, as secretary.

Among its other members would be Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dean of Faculty of Management, business Administration and Commerce, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Affairs, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Registrar, Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor, Quratulain Nazeer, Assistant Professor, Syed Azeem Imam, Assistant Professor, Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional Director Finance, Abdul Waheed Jatoi, Additional Director I.

T. Anwar Ali Abro, Director PR Department and Asif Ghafar, Director Broadcasting and Media Training.

On the other hand, the 1st meeting of the CEC was held on Monday at the conference room of the university, which was chaired by Dr. Zahid Ali Channar. All members of the committee attended it.

The CEC critically reviewed the previous -1st SMIU GRC-23, which was held on 8th and 9th March 2023 and said it was a mega event of the country, now the 2nd GRC will prove more successful than the previous one.

The CEC made some other decisions regarding the arrangements of the Global Research Congress.

