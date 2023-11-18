SMIU to organise "Job Fest" on Dec 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s (SMIU) Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling (DSA) has announced that “SMIU Job Fest 2023” will be organised on December 12 (Tuesday) at the university.

The Director of DSA Muhammad Naeem Ahmed said that the Job Festival will prove to be a great opportunity for SMIU students and alumni. Leading public and private corporate organizations are participating in the Job Fest. It is second

Job Fest is being held at SMIU.

In last year’s Job Fest, about four hundred students of SMIU had been registered at the different companies.