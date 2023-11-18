Open Menu

SMIU To Organise "Job Fest" On Dec 12

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SMIU to organise "Job Fest" on Dec 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s (SMIU) Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling (DSA) has announced that “SMIU Job Fest 2023” will be organised on December 12 (Tuesday) at the university.

The Director of DSA Muhammad Naeem Ahmed said that the Job Festival will prove to be a great opportunity for SMIU students and alumni. Leading public and private corporate organizations are participating in the Job Fest. It is second

Job Fest is being held at SMIU.

In last year’s Job Fest, about four hundred students of SMIU had been registered at the different companies.

Related Topics

Sindh Student Job December

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

52 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

58 minutes ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

2 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

3 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

4 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

4 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan