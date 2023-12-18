Open Menu

SMIU To Organize 2nd Global Research Congress-24 On Feb 28, 29

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) formed for the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress (GRC-2024) has decided on the dates and theme of the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress in February 2024.

According to the decision, the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress will be held on the 28th and 29th of February 2024 at SMIU and its theme will be “Re-envisioning Society with Nature-Inspired Smart Communities”.

The CEC said this time six International conferences and research events will be organised by six different faculties of the university during the Congress.

It was also decided that distinguished research scholars from all provinces of the country and other countries would be invited.

The CEC said that the Congress will provide a key platform for the development of researchers with international and diversified knowledge and experiences, enhancing the quality decision-making of policy-makers and promoting the highest utilization of research knowledge from the preview of nature-inspired smart communities.

