SMIU To Organize International Conference On Environment: VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 09:29 PM

Noted environmentalist Nasir Ali Panhwar on Tuesday met Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai at his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Noted environmentalist Nasir Ali Panhwar on Tuesday met Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai at his office.

Matters related to environmental issues facing theworld including Pakistan were discussed.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said Sindh Madressatul Islam University will organize an international conference on environmental soon where national and international environmentalists will be invited.

He said due to climate change specially people of Pakistan were passing through severe problems such scorching heat, floods and heavy rains.

He recalled the disaster caused by rains and floods in 2022 when properties, crops and houses specially of those people who were living on the right bank of the Indus River had badly damaged.

Nasir Ali Panhwar said there was a need to aware masses about the environmental challenges and emphasized the need that each citizen of the country must plant a tree in a year.

Nasir Ali Panhwar also presented a copy of his latest book titled “Earthly Matters” to Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.

