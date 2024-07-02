SMIU To Organize International Conference On Environment: VC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 09:29 PM
Noted environmentalist Nasir Ali Panhwar on Tuesday met Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai at his office
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Noted environmentalist Nasir Ali Panhwar on Tuesday met Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr Mujeeb Sahrai at his office.
Matters related to environmental issues facing theworld including Pakistan were discussed.
Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said Sindh Madressatul Islam University will organize an international conference on environmental soon where national and international environmentalists will be invited.
He said due to climate change specially people of Pakistan were passing through severe problems such scorching heat, floods and heavy rains.
He recalled the disaster caused by rains and floods in 2022 when properties, crops and houses specially of those people who were living on the right bank of the Indus River had badly damaged.
Nasir Ali Panhwar said there was a need to aware masses about the environmental challenges and emphasized the need that each citizen of the country must plant a tree in a year.
Nasir Ali Panhwar also presented a copy of his latest book titled “Earthly Matters” to Dr Mujeeb Sahrai.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security a ..
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Cha ..
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration
Defending Wimbledon champion Vondrousova knocked out in first round
Home dept issues SOPs for majalis during Muharram
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan chairs meeting on security arrangements for Muha ..28 minutes ago
-
Training on Preventation of hospital acquired infection held28 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh28 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran ties can be strengthened through educational, cultural cooperation: Chairman HEC28 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT59 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry59 minutes ago
-
Home dept issues SOPs for majalis during Muharram16 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to reinforce checking for preventing drug trafficking16 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office37 minutes ago
-
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice37 minutes ago
-
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind37 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort37 minutes ago