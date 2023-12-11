SMIU to organize Job Fest-23 on December 12

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling is organising a Job Fest-23 on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 am at the premises of SMIU. Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi will be chief guest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Directorate of Student Affairs and Counselling is organising a Job Fest-23 on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 am at the premises of SMIU. Prof. Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi will be chief guest.

Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, Noor Ahmed Samo, Secretary Universtieis and Boards, Moinuddin Siddiqui, Secretary of Sindh Higher education Commission, Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain, Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Javed Ali Memon, Director Sindh HEC and other guests will address the opening ceremony, while Muhammad Naeem, Director Student Affairs and Counselling present welcome address.