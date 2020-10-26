SMIU to update curriculum as par modern era requirements: VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), Dr. Mujeeb Uddin Sahrai Memon on Monday said they would update the curriculum as per the contemporary requirements.

Speaking to a seminar on "Overview of Islamic Finance and its Curriculum Development; National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2023" here on Monday he said, varsity is also focusing to introduce more subjects related to Islamic Banking.

The seminar was organized by Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance.

Admiring effort of the department he said whenever any topic is connected to religion, it became a sensitive issue a person has to understand it in-depth before discussing it.

Director of Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, IBA, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui addressed the most frequently asked question about the Islamic banking.

He said it was a comprehensive economic system and it was strengthening around the world.

Trading and partnership is Islamic Banking but lending is not, he added.

While talking about the statistics, he said there were more than 1300 Islamic Financial Institutions around the globe.

"Worldwide more than 150 million customers are using Islamic Financial services" said Siddiqui.

Assistant Professor Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of business Administration, Ms. Irum Saba said purpose of holding the seminar is to promote Islamic Banking as the next era is about Islamic Banking, adding, keeping in view its requirement they were endeavouring to prepare students as per the need of the practical life.

He said they would introduce at least one course of Islamic Banking at undergraduate level and also announced a specialized course in the last year, she said, adding that there were thousands of Islamic banking jobs in the field but no appropriate candidates were available.

Chairperson and Dean of the Department, Dr. Jamshed Adil also addressed on the occasion.

At the end the Vice Chancellor presented shields to the honorable guests.

Among other notables, students and teachers also attended the seminar.