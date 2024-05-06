(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai on Monday said there was a need to involve our youth in healthy and positive activities as they could deliver in the national interest. We can save our younger generation from negative activities, he said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Handball (Men) for Sindh.

The event was organised by SMIU’s Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling (DSA) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission Pakistan’s Regional Directorate of Sindh.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said HEC Pakistan has taken a great initiative to offer sports opportunities to our youth through the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League. As a result, good teams of Handball have been emerged from all the five divisions of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

Congratulating the winner teams i.e. Hyderabad (stood first), Karachi (second) and Larkana (third) the Vice Chancellor said now our two teams that secured first and second numbers will participate in the national championship that is scheduled to be held in Peshawar.

“We have successfully selected talented youth across the province, that will play on the national and international level in future,” Dr.

Mujeeb Sahrai hoped and said that its credit goes to Chairman HEC Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Regional Director of HEC Pakistan in Sindh Javed Ahmed Memon and SMIU’s organisers Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director DSA and Muhammad Kashif, Sports Officer.

They all taken hectic efforts to make the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League successful in the province.

Dr. Sahrai said after this experience SMIU will also form its team of Handball, because SMIU is already promoting sports and other student-centered activities in the university through its eight student societies.

Earlier Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director DSA in his welcome address said 1500 players had participated in the trails held in five divisions of Sindh, and out of these 60 players of five teams were selected for final championship that held in Karachi from May 2 to May 6. He thanked to all the players who participated in the sports. He also expressed thanks to the vice chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and HEC Pakistan for supporting them during these all events.

On this occasion Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai distributed trophies and medals among the players of three winner teams included Hyderabad, Karachi and Larkana. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also gave away shields to the organisers of the championship Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and Mohammad Kashif. Also a shield was given away to noted sports anchor Yahiya Hussaini.