SMIU VC Addresses The Orientation Day
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that students must keep their minds open and have a vision as to achieve multiple goals in their lives
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that students must keep their minds open and have a vision as to achieve multiple goals in their lives.
Addressing the Orientation Day organised by Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling of SMIU for newly enrolled students in the session of Spring 2024, at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai welcomed the students at the Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and said in our country besides other resources there is a youth energy that must be properly used for progress of the country and its people.
“There is 60 per cent of youth population in the country, therefore, their services for the country must be according to the demands of the present day age. We have to make the country developed with the help of the young generation,” the vice chancellor said and added that the newly enrolled students are fortunate that they have succeeded in getting admission at SMIU.
Therefore, they pay complete attention to their study here and also participate in co-curricular activities being organised by SMIU’s student societies.
The vice chancellor stressed that the students benefit from the facilities being provided by the SMIU to them.
“SMIU has the most learned and experienced faculty, thus the students shall get quality education over here,” Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai concluded.
Earlier Deans Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Advisor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, chairpersons Dr. Hina Shahzad, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro and Dr. Riaz Ahmed Mangrio and Ms. Zonaira Jalali Manager Students Affairs briefed the students about the history, departments and facilities available at SMIU.
