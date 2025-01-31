SMIU VC Chairs Meeting To Review University's Development Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressstul Islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai chaired a meeting to review development projects of the varsity here on Friday
According to SMIU spokesman, meeting deliberated on various new as well as ongoing development projects and decisions were made to complete such schemes within stipulated time.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said that new projects are being launched in Sindh Madressatul Islam University, including the establishment of a research center. He said that SMIU has come out of deficit due to its successful policies and in the financial year 2023-24 this university had more than 50 million rupees surplus, which is an example in the universities of Sindh province.
He also said that the Senate of SMIU which met on 30th January was also informed that SMIU has become a university which had more than 50 million rupees surplus in the financial year 2023-24.
The Vice Chancellor further said that SMIU has reduced its unnecessary expenses in the last four years, hence it is focusing on its development with the annual grants receiving from the Federal and provincial governments and the resources it has created.
He said that the research center will include smart classroom, computer lab, seminar library and office for related staff.
