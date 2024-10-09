SMIU VC Constitutes Editorial Boards For SMIU’s Seven Research Journals
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has constituted new editorial boards of seven research journals of the university.
According to the decision Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar has been nominated as chief editor of the Journal of business Administration and Management Sciences, Prof Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto and Shahid Obaid will be its managing editors and Faris Mahar, Muhammad Danish Mujtaba and Muzaffar Ali Shah will be associate editors.
Similarly, Prof Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto will be chief editor of the Journal of Social Sciences and Media Studies, while Dr Ambreen Fazal, Dr Subhash Guriro and Dr Stephen John will be managing editors and Dr Muneer Moosa, Dr Noureen Aleem and Dr Umair Raisuddin have been nominated as the associate editors.
Likewise, for Sindh Journal of Linguistics, Dr Jamshed Adil will be chief editor, Dr Riaz Ahmed Mangrio and Wafa Mansoor Buriro work as managing editors, while Hatesh Kumar and Kiran Shirazi will be associate editors.
Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh has been given responsibility of chief editor of the Journal of Sustainable Environment, while Dr Hina Shehnaz and Dr Muhammad Hashim Zubairi will work as managing editors, and Dr Kabir Ghoto, Khalid Hassan and Naeem Ahmed Samo will be associate editors.
For Journal of Headways in Software Engineering, Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh will be chief editor, Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan will be managing editor and Basit Hassan and Saima Sipy will be associate editors. Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh will also be chief editor of the International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Sciences, Dr Imtiaz Hussain and Dr Muhammad Ali will be its managing editors and Syed Azeem Inam, Dr Hassan Hashim and Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi will be associate editors.
Similarly, for the International Journal of Computing and Related Technologies Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh will be chief editor, Dr Sarmad Ahmed Shaikh, managing editor and Syeda Nazia Ashraf and Wajiha Naeem will be associate editors.
It is also pertinent to mention here that recently three research journals of SMIU have achieved the “Y” category from the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, which shows the quality and highest level of scholarly contribution of SMIU’s faculty.
Among these research journals are: Journal of Business Administration and Management Sciences, (JOBAMS), International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Sciences (IJAIMS) and Journal of Social Sciences and Media Studies (JOSSAMS).
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EOC KP, PPA host successful awareness session to tackle Polio challenges1 minute ago
-
Pilot Project: AI radar system installed to control traffic1 minute ago
-
BHC reserves verdict on demolishing of Balochistan Assembly1 minute ago
-
RPO inspects police development projects11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyred SHO Sohrab Odho11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects facilities in DHQ hospital11 minutes ago
-
Number of POs arrested from abroad this year reaches 8311 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ideal destination for spiritual tourism: Senator Mushahid11 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing11 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9-year imprisonment11 minutes ago
-
Post-Covid transformational changes leading towards multi-polar world enhanced SCO importance: Romin ..21 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders SOPs implementation for protecting Chinese nationals21 minutes ago