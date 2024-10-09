SMIU VC constitutes editorial boards for SMIU’s seven research journals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has constituted new editorial boards of seven research journals of the university.

According to the decision Prof Dr Zahid Ali Channar has been nominated as chief editor of the Journal of business Administration and Management Sciences, Prof Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto and Shahid Obaid will be its managing editors and Faris Mahar, Muhammad Danish Mujtaba and Muzaffar Ali Shah will be associate editors.

Similarly, Prof Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto will be chief editor of the Journal of Social Sciences and Media Studies, while Dr Ambreen Fazal, Dr Subhash Guriro and Dr Stephen John will be managing editors and Dr Muneer Moosa, Dr Noureen Aleem and Dr Umair Raisuddin have been nominated as the associate editors.

Likewise, for Sindh Journal of Linguistics, Dr Jamshed Adil will be chief editor, Dr Riaz Ahmed Mangrio and Wafa Mansoor Buriro work as managing editors, while Hatesh Kumar and Kiran Shirazi will be associate editors.

Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh has been given responsibility of chief editor of the Journal of Sustainable Environment, while Dr Hina Shehnaz and Dr Muhammad Hashim Zubairi will work as managing editors, and Dr Kabir Ghoto, Khalid Hassan and Naeem Ahmed Samo will be associate editors.

For Journal of Headways in Software Engineering, Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh will be chief editor, Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan will be managing editor and Basit Hassan and Saima Sipy will be associate editors. Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh will also be chief editor of the International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Sciences, Dr Imtiaz Hussain and Dr Muhammad Ali will be its managing editors and Syed Azeem Inam, Dr Hassan Hashim and Syed Muhammad Hassan Zaidi will be associate editors.

Similarly, for the International Journal of Computing and Related Technologies Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh will be chief editor, Dr Sarmad Ahmed Shaikh, managing editor and Syeda Nazia Ashraf and Wajiha Naeem will be associate editors.

It is also pertinent to mention here that recently three research journals of SMIU have achieved the “Y” category from the Higher education Commission of Pakistan, which shows the quality and highest level of scholarly contribution of SMIU’s faculty.

Among these research journals are: Journal of Business Administration and Management Sciences, (JOBAMS), International Journal of Artificial Intelligence & Mathematical Sciences (IJAIMS) and Journal of Social Sciences and Media Studies (JOSSAMS).