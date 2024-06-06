SMIU VC for treating special persons as normal human being

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that there are about 16 percent (more than 1 billion) of the world population are special persons, likewise there are 15 million special persons in our country Pakistan, hence the society must treat them as the normal human beings and necessary facilities be provided to them at buildings and public transport.

He said this while delivering the presidential address at an interactive session held on the subject of “Children with Inclusive Needs” at Sindh Madressatul islam University’s auditorium which was organised by the Department of Media and Communication Studies of SMIU.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said for the development of the country we have to include our all marginalized communities such as women and special persons in each and every filed of the country. “The Sindh Madressatul Islam University has included facilities for special persons in the buildings that are being constructed in the Malir campus of SMIU,” the vice chancellor said.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai welcomed Faisal Edhi, son of distinguished philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation at Sindh Madressatul Islam University. On suggestion of the vice chancellor audience presented standing ovation to the great services of Abdul Sattar Edhi. “There were few persons in the world, who had no controversy and Abdul Sattar Edhi was one of them,” Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said and appreciated the services of Faisal Edhi who has continued the noble mission of his father. The vice chancellor also offered him his support whenever he is needed for the service of human beings.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai also appreciated reports of the students of Department of Media and Communication Studies, who had prepared about special persons. “The students have fulfilled their social responsibility as well,” the vice chancellor commented.

Faisal Edhi in his speech said those special persons who are doing small businesses are our real heroes, and they must be supported. He said these people are struggling and dreaming for their better life and also want to contribute in the society, thus we have to support them.

He further said there are 02 million children enrolled in Primary schools in Karachi city and 2.

6 million children of the city are out of schools. Hence, there is a need to provide education to all children of the country. “ A few years ago I had met with a Palestinian diplomat in Islamabad and had requested him to give us permission to initiate a work for children in Gaza, then he replied that such permission can give you Egypt, but he said, despite the war in Gaza imposed by Israel at that time, there was more than 98 percent literacy rate in Gaza and they were running three shifts of schools over there due to the shortage of school buildings,” Faisal Edhi said and added that there is no war like situation in our country, he we must take efforts to educate our all children and if it is needed there should be three shifts of schools like Gaza.”

Faisal Edhi said presently there are no “Nuns” in Karachi city, who were mostly belonging to Christian and Hindu communities. This kind of situation is being faced by many children’s homes in Karachi like Darulsukun and others. Similarly, due to the engagement of European countries in the wars, their financial support to the welfare organizations in Pakistan has been decreased, that situation has also created a crisis for the welfare organizations.

Faisal Edhi was of the view that we need a skilled Pakistan, where normal as well as special children should be taught different skills.

He appreciated the Vice Chancellor of SMIU and the students of Department of Media and Communication studies who presented different segments in support of the special persons.

The special persons included Saba Ghizali, Gold Medalist, PhD Scholar and visiting faculty at SMIU, Syed Ali Hassan, Sub Editor of Monthly Qaumi Zaban, Anjuman-i-Taraqqi-i-Urdu, Preeti Varodra, receptionist at TDF Magnificence Centre, Ali Khan Tareen, Co-CEO and Founder of Khas Foodz also shared their success stories and suggested that the government should provide them facilities in working as well as public places. CEO of Darulsukun Welfare Society Savio M Pereira also talked on the needs and problems of the special persons.

On this occasion the vice chancellor gave away shields to the guests. During the session students of the Media Department presented video reports and short film on the daily life, activities and problems of the special persons.