SMIU VC inaugurates Coffee House at SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai inaugurated the Coffee House at SMIU on Tuesday on last day of the 3-Day celebrations of SMI’s 140th foundation day.

Addressing the participants of the inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said the Coffee House is good addition to SMIUs’ facilities. As Sindh Madressatul Islam University is our national heritage and a part of our culture, therefore it is being preserved accordingly and trying to beautify it. The vice chancellor informed that other development works of the university are under way and that will be completed soon.

He emphasized that we all stakeholders must be responsible for this institute’s beautification, and maintenance of historical buildings because these are great asset of the institution as well as of the country. “We are fortunate that SMIU has old stone made buildings, which are living history of the country. Hence, these structures must be preserved,” the Vice Chancellor said lauded the efforts of the Endowment Fund Trust, Sindh for carrying out renovation work of the 124 years old building of the Talpur House (built in July 1901) of SMIU and hoped that the EFT will also carry out renovation work of the main Building of SMIU, that was built in 1890 and from where the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had received his early education.

The Vice Chancellor directed the Department of Works and Services of SMIU and other concerned officials that they must look after the old buildings of the university built in the British era, because it is our collective responsibility to maintain and preserve this historic asset.

Talking about the building of the Hassanally Effendi Library, the Vice Chancellor said although it was built in 1898, some 126 years ago as a Principal’s Bungalow with the financial support of the Talpur rulers of Khairpur, and later on it was converted into a library in 1985. Today it needs care also and the students and those persons who benefit from the library shouldn’t damage it. He instructed the students to take care of these old buildings, that are symbol of the SMIU.

Dr. Sahrai further said the Coffee House will serve the students as well as officers, because there was a need of such facility for them. He said the Coffee House has been established on an abandoned space of the university that was located on the side of the Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi. The inauguration ceremony was attended by deans, chairperson of different academic departments, faculty, officers, other employees and students.

To celebrate the 140th Foundation Day of Sindh Madressatul Islam, the Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling (DSA) also organised a table tennis tournament of male and female students of the university. Later on Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor on Academic Affairs and Mohammad Naeem Ahmed, Director DSA distributed certificate among the players.