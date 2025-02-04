Open Menu

SMIU VC Leads Kashmir Solidarity Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) organised a Kashmir Solidarity Walk to show solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai led the walk, which commenced from Main Building of the university and went round the Aiwan-e-Tijarat Road to Hasrat Mohani Road and culminated at Talpur House of the university.

On this occasion Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that India had forcefully occupied the land of Kashmir, which is against the resolutions of UNO and wishes of Kashmiri people.

He said for the last 78 years India has mercilessly martyred hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, injured them, jailed them, tortured them and demolished their houses.

The VC said the world community and the UNO must revisit the Kashmir issue and impose sanctions on India for committing human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said once IIOJK was a beautiful and happy valley on earth, now it has been ruined and converted into a blood bath by India.

The VC condemned the so called world human rights organizations for ignoring the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and not addressing the woes of Kashmiri people on their forums.

He said the right to self-determination must be given to the people of IIOJK and Indian forces must return from Kashmir.

The walk was attended by Deans Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Register Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, chairpersons of different academic departments, heads of different sections, faculty, students and other employees.

Earlier, a program to show solidarity with the people of IIOJK was organised by SMIU Model School at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the university, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai.

The students presented a tableau and delivered speech in English, urdu and Sindhi languages, in which they highlighted brutalities committing by Indian forces in IIOJK and demanded justice from the world community for Kashmiri people.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and school Principal Nabeela Kanwal also addressed on the occasion.

