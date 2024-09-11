SMIU VC Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has paid great tribute to the father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 76th death anniversary, which was observed on 11th September.
Dr.
Sahrai said the passing away of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah just after getting the independence of the Pakistan was a great loss of the nation and of the country.
He said, we are proud that the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had a great association with his Alma-Mater Sindh Madressatul Islam. That is why he had bequeathed one third of his residual property to SMI and had inaugurated its college in 1943.
The vice chancellor said we have to uphold his legacy of ideology, brotherhood, honestly and commitment with the country and its people.
