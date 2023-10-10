SMIU VC stresses need for elevating higher education in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon on Tuesday stressed the need to elevate higher education in Pakistan by demonstrating collective dedication.

He said this while addressing a discussion-themed "The Higher Education in Pakistan" organized by the Rotary Club Karachi here at a local hotel.

Dr. Sahrai delved into the historical context of higher education and its evolution in Pakistan. During his engaging presentation, he shed light on the historical roots of higher education, comparing the educational practices of ancient Greeks and Romans, who lacked formal universities, with the organized higher education systems that emerged during the 12th and 13th centuries.

He enlightened the audience about the foundations of education during the early middle Ages, which revolved around the seven liberal arts. These encompassed grammar, rhetoric, and logic (known as trivium), as well as arithmetic, geometry, astronomy, and music (referred to as quadrivium). These disciplines were the building blocks of education during that era, emphasizing the development of critical thinking, language proficiency, and mathematical understanding. Understanding this historical context allows us to appreciate the evolutionary trajectory of education and grasp the roots of the contemporary educational system, he added.

The vice chancellor emphasized the significant growth in the higher education landscape of Pakistan, highlighting the transformation from just 4 universities in 1947 to an impressive count of 247 in 2023 along with the establishment of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in 2002.

Furthermore, he meticulously examined the various education policies that have shaped Pakistan's educational framework over the years, spanning from the Report of the Commission on National Education (1959) to the recent Provincial Higher Education Commissions.

He also addressed critical issues such as current enrollment, faculty composition, dropout ratios, and GDP spending on education, underscoring the need for strategic improvements.

In conclusion, Dr. Memon presented a forward-thinking roadmap, encapsulating key recommendations for enhancing the higher education sector in Pakistan. These recommendations included strengthening the application of university forums such as the board of Studies, Board of Faculties, Academic Council, Finance and Planning Committee, Syndicate, and Senate as per the acts and statutes of the universities.

He also emphasized the reinforcement of key offices including the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Youth Development Center (YDC), and University Development Office (UDO).

Dr. Memon advocated for enhancing funding resources, including advocating for a minimum of 4% of GDP spending on education, rationalizing fee structures to subsidize education for economically disadvantaged students, and optimizing the use of academic and infrastructural resources.

Lastly, he stressed the importance of ensuring University Autonomy for long-term sustainability.