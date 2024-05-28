Open Menu

SMIU's 5th Convocation To Be Held On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SMIU's 5th convocation to be held on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The 5th convocation of Sindh Madrasatul islam University will be held on May 29, Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest while Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani and Chairman HEC Sindh Dr.

Tariq Rafi will attend as guests of honour.

SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai will deliver the welcome speech.

The graduating students of different batches will be awarded degrees on the occasion.

