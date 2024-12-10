KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The 14th meeting of the academic council of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) was held on Tuesday at the Senate Hall of the university with Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai in the chair.

The academic council discussed on research, starting new academic programs and subjects, availability of resources, guidelines of HEC and academic performance of the university in detail and then important decisions were taken.

In the meeting the minutes of 12th and 13th meetings of the academic council and different boards of studies, boards of faculties and other committees were approved.

The Academic Council approved the Research Ethics Policy and Guidelines-2024 and its Ethical Review board (ERB).

Under this policy, it was said that the purpose of formation of the Research Ethics Policy and Guidelines is to provide a comprehensive framework that ensures all researches conducted under the university’s auspices adheres to the highest ethical standards.

Meeting further said the policy aims to promote principles of integrity, respect, beneficence and justice in all research activities. The meeting was informed that the said policy will be applied to all faculty, staff, students, contractual employees and external collaborators utilizing significant university resources for their research.

The Academic Council also approved Graduate/Post Graduate Study Policy-2023 of HEC on the recommendations of ASRB.

The Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai directed that the Director of the Post Graduate Programs, Registrar and Controller of Examinations that they inform the students about the Research Ethics Policy and Guidelines and arrange awareness sessions for researchers of SMIU on preparation of research projects.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the performance of faculty, deans and chairpersons of the university for promotion of quality education, maintaining discipline and streamlining academic and co-academic activities.

“As per statutes of the university the Dean and Chairpersons are responsible for monitoring teaching process, academic development and progress of their respective faculties and departments,” the Vice Chancellor opined and said each and every faculty member should review him/herself and monitor own performance at the university.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai further said that being a custodian of the university he believes in holding regular meetings of the statutory bodies, that are proving helpful in resolving academic problems and improving quality of education, teaching, monitoring and other related academic and administrative matters of the university.