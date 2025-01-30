SMIU's Budget Becomes Surplus, Senate Meeting Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 8th meeting of the Senate of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) was held on Thursday at the Senate Hall of the university, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai.
The Senate was informed that the budget of SMIU in the financial year 2023-24 was first time surplus in the history of the university.
Giving its details it was said that in year 2023-24, SMIU’s budget was 963,315,795 rupees, expenditure was 907,484,864 rupees and 55,831,494 rupees were surplus.
The meeting said the grant received from the Federal and Provincial governments was 498,783,149 rupees, while the SMIU’s contribution to the budget was Rs. 464,532,646 rupees.
The Senate was further informed that the SMIU’s home contribution remained 50 percent to the total budget, generated from its own resources. Also the pension Fund was increased from 134.809 million rupees in the financial year 2023- 24, while it was 74.115 million rupees in year 2022-23.
Likewise, the budget deficit was gradually reduced in the last four years.
The Senate was informed that in the financial year 2018-19 budget deficit was 70 million rupees, in 2019-20 was 67 million rupees, in 2020-21 was 8 million rupees, in 2021-22 was 7 million rupees, in 2022-23 was 6 million rupees and in 2023-24 the SMIU went 50 percent in surplus.
The Senate was also informed that the Endowment Fund of SMIU was increased to 46 million rupees in 2023-24.
The Senate passed resolution for annual budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs. 1453.405 million rupees against the recurring resources of the university.
The Senate also approved minutes of the meetings of the Syndicate and other statutory bodies of the university.
Addressing the Senate Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU is the first public sector university in the province which has 50 percent surplus budget. He said such success was achieved by reducing expenditures and generating home resources.
Dr. Sahrai said SMIU’s efficiency in financial, academic and administrative matters is a reflection of its successful management and policies.
The members of the Senate appreciated Vice Chancellor of SMIU, its faculty and administrative staff for making the SMIU one of the finically sustainable and quality universities of the country.
The meeting was attended by Senate members including Dr. A.Q. Mughal, Research Professor, Greenwich University (Nominee of HEC Islamabad), Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Sohail Anwar Baloch, Additional Secretary, Universities & Boards Department, Government of Sindh, Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Ex-Federal Minister and others.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPSP, premier institutions of postgraduate medical education:Murad Ali Shah remarks2 minutes ago
-
KP CM for rehabilitation of drug addicts under Sehat Card2 minutes ago
-
RESOLVE, UCP collaborate to advance space technology in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
PTI leader Rauf Hassan’s case adjourned due to missing challan2 minutes ago
-
Kurram admin demands Rs 600m as compensation for damages2 minutes ago
-
SMIU's budget becomes surplus, Senate meeting told2 minutes ago
-
Renowned photographer donates books to Alhamra Library13 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for polio drive13 minutes ago
-
EPD seizes 711-kg banned polythene bags13 minutes ago
-
18-year-old dies after falling into well13 minutes ago
-
Amid resurgence of polio cases, Pakistan makes stride in shrinking virus’ genetic diversity13 minutes ago
-
Orange Festival organized in Swabi to promote agri-tourism23 minutes ago