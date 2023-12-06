Open Menu

SMIU's CEC Meeting Held For Organizing 2nd Global Research Congress-2024

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SMIU's CEC meeting held for organizing 2nd Global Research Congress-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) here on Wednesday held its meeting to review the "SMIU Global Research Congress (GRC-24)" at the conference room under the chairmanship of its convener Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar.

The CEC reviewed available resources of the University and requirements for the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress along with international conferences, that are being organized in the month of February 2024 at SMIU.

The CEC decided that support from the public and private sector will be sought to organize the Congress and international conferences as previously was done during organizing the 1st SMIU GRC-23.

The members said that SMIU has its spacious halls in its three academic blocks i.e. Main Building, Talpur House and I.

T. Tower, where multiple session will be held simultaneously.

The members of the University said that GRC will prove a mega event not only of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, but also of the country, as distinguished research scholars of Pakistan and foreign countries are being invited to present their latest research works on the subjects that will be helpful in progress of higher education, society and human development. The CEC also assigned different tasks to its members regarding the GRC.

Beside Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, other members who attended the meeting were Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Mr. Asif Hussain Samo, Ms. Quratulain Nazeer, Syed Azeem Imam, Nisar Ahmed Memon, Abdul Waheed Jatoi, Anwar Ali and Asif Ghafar.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Progress Jatoi Jamshed Anwar Ali February Congress Event From

Recent Stories

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

16 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

17 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

17 hours ago
Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

17 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

17 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

17 hours ago
 Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

17 hours ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

17 hours ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan