KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) here on Wednesday held its meeting to review the "SMIU Global Research Congress (GRC-24)" at the conference room under the chairmanship of its convener Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar.

The CEC reviewed available resources of the University and requirements for the 2nd SMIU Global Research Congress along with international conferences, that are being organized in the month of February 2024 at SMIU.

The CEC decided that support from the public and private sector will be sought to organize the Congress and international conferences as previously was done during organizing the 1st SMIU GRC-23.

The members said that SMIU has its spacious halls in its three academic blocks i.e. Main Building, Talpur House and I.

T. Tower, where multiple session will be held simultaneously.

The members of the University said that GRC will prove a mega event not only of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, but also of the country, as distinguished research scholars of Pakistan and foreign countries are being invited to present their latest research works on the subjects that will be helpful in progress of higher education, society and human development. The CEC also assigned different tasks to its members regarding the GRC.

Beside Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, other members who attended the meeting were Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Mr. Asif Hussain Samo, Ms. Quratulain Nazeer, Syed Azeem Imam, Nisar Ahmed Memon, Abdul Waheed Jatoi, Anwar Ali and Asif Ghafar.