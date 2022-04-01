The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Sciences of Sindh Madressatul Islam University organized a seminar on the subject of "Start Your Digital Business Without Investment" here at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, SMIU on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Department of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Sciences of Sindh Madressatul islam University organized a seminar on the subject of "Start Your Digital Business Without Investment" here at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, SMIU on Friday.

Addressing the seminar Mr. Muhammad Faizan, Founder and CEO of PaperFree organization said"People are spending more money online. It proves that the business emphasis has shifted from traditional to digital sources of revenue and channels." He was of the view that growth of digital economy has made people more familiar with digital products and services.

Therefore, digital transformation is a fundamental reality for businesses.

He said"The PaperFree is an experienced and trusted provider of enterprise content management solutions for government and industry."The seminar was moderated by Syed Muhammad Hassan and it was attended by Professor Dr. Syed Asif Ali, Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, Syed Azeem Inam, Hassan Hashim, Departmental Coordinator AIMS, and Dr. Sarmad Ahmed Shaikh.

At the end, the Departmental Chairperson Dr. Mansoor Khuhro presented souvenirs to the speaker.