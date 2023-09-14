KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Thursday said that some departments of SMIU's city campus will be shifted to its Malir Campus next year (2024) as its some structures and hostels for students were near to completion.

He said this while addressing the orientation day organized by SMIU for newly admitted students of the session of Fall 2023.

The vice chancellor said the student population at SMIU is growing very fast. In 2020, there were only 1800 students enrolled, now within three years, their enrollment has reached to 6000. He said due to such a situation, the existing three academic blocks of the university have proved insufficient, hence it has been decided that some classes of undergraduate students will also be commenced on Saturday and Sunday.

Welcoming the new students at SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said they were lucky as they have succeeded in getting admission in this most prestigious institution, where quality education is being imparted with the support of modern facilities.

"Think about those children of Jhal Magsi, Thano Bola Khan and such remote areas of Sindh and other provinces of Pakistan, where children are deprived of modern education and facilities, which are available in Karachi city," the vice chancellor said and added that according to the former Senator Javed Jabbar about 20 million children are out of schools in the country.

But that figure may increase if we count the dropout ratio of secondary, college and tertiary level education. He emphasized the students to get full advantage of the modern facilities, laboratories and libraries which are available to them at SMIU.

Dr. Sahrai informed the new students that his father Taj Sahrai who was also a noted educationist and archaeologist had received his education from Sindh Madressatul Islam school, now his son is a vice chancellor of that institute, and that is the legacy that makes him more responsible towards the development of the SMIU and quality learning of its students.

Deans Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto and Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, chairpersons Dr. Ambreen Fazal, Dr. Subhash Babu and Dr. Riaz Ahmed also addressed the session.

Ms. Zonaira Jalali, Manager of Student Affairs, Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling gave a detailed presentation on academic and administrative departments, their functions, rules and regulations, policies, code of conduct, discipline and facilities available for the students.

Earlier a documentary on SMIU was also screened.