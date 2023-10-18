Open Menu

SMIU's Steering Committee Decides To Hold 5th Convocation In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SMIU's Steering Committee decides to hold 5th convocation in December

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) A meeting of the Steering Committee for 5th Convocation of Sindh Madressatul islam University was held at the Conference Room of SMIU on Wednesday. The vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai chaired the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the required arrangements for the convocation in detail and decided that the 5th Convocation to confer degrees to pass out students will be held in the month of December 2023. The registration of pass out students will remain open till 2nd November. All pass out students of the batches i.e. Fall 2021, Spring 2022, Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 are eligible to participate and receive the degrees.

A four-member sub-committee comprising of Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academic Affairs, Furqan Iftikhar, Director Admission and Examinations and Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Registrar, was constituted and was assigned different tasks.

Addressing the meeting Prof.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said the 5th Convocation of SMIU will be a mega event of the university, where chancellor of the public sector universities of Sindh shall be invited as the chief guest. The pass-out students along with their parents shall invited to participate the convocation.

He directed the concerned officials of SMIU to finalize all arrangements including printing of degrees as earliest as possible. Additionally, the vice chancellor directed the Directorate of Admissions and Examinations that the documentation of those students who are getting registered through the online portal should be completed on a daily basis.

Besides, Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, who is also the Convener of the Steering Committee, other members of the committee who attended the meeting were Prof. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Ghulam Ali Surhio, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, Furqan Iftikhar and Anwar Ali Abro.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Jamshed Anwar Ali Ghulam Ali Shakeel November December Event All

Recent Stories

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

1 hour ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

2 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

2 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

2 hours ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

2 hours ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

3 hours ago
FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

3 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan