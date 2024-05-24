Open Menu

SMIU's Students Council Election Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The annual election of Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Students’ Council was held at the Main Building of SMIU under supervision of the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling (DSA).

According to the results announced by DSA on Friday, out of 1931 registered voters, 804 exercised their right to vote, bringing a voter turnout to 44%.

The eight students’ societies that form the Students Council included Science Society, Art Society, Debating Society, Character Building Society, Literary Society, sports Society, Music Society, and Community Service Society, elected their representatives for the term of 2024-25.

The election witnessed remarkable engagement and enthusiasm from the students of SMIU, reflecting vibrant spirit of democracy within the student community of the university.

On the other hand, the Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has congratulated the newly elected representatives of SMIU Students Council and hoped that they must work for the interests of their fellow community of students and for betterment of the varsity.

He stressed upon them that it would be their additional role which they have to play in organising healthy activities at SMIU but they have to give priority to their education at the university. Dr Sahrai also congratulated the DSA team for conducting the elections smoothly.

Director DSA Muhammad Naeem Ahmed has also congratulated the new office bearers of the societies.

