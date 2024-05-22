SMIU’s Students’ Societies Election To Be Held On Thursday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling will organise annual elections of Students Council for the tenure of 2024-25 on Thursday (tomorrow) at SMIUs premises
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling will organise annual elections of Students Council for the tenure of 2024-25 on Thursday (tomorrow) at SMIUs premises.
The voting process will start from 10:00 a.m and end at 02:00 pm.
The Students Council is comprised of eight students’ societies included Science Society, Debating Society, Community Service Society, Character Building Society, Literary Society, Arts Society, sports Society and Music Society.
The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has said that it is a unique and democratic feature and tradition of SMIU that helps its student to develop themselves in leadership roles and learn democratic values through competition.
At the same time, he hoped that the entire election process would be peaceful, democratic values will be upheld and the students shall cast their votes freely.
Director of Students Affairs and Counselling Muhammad Naeem Ahmed has appreciated the students’ panels who are contesting elections and has advised to all members of different societies that they must maintain discipline and participate in the election by casting their valuable votes.
Recent Stories
Solangi stresses urgent need to increase taxes on tobacco products
CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints
Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000
Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March
DC urges robust action to prevent polio
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints9 minutes ago
-
DC urges robust action to prevent polio9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates its Silver Jubilee A ..18 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stresses APMOA collaboration to upli ..11 minutes ago
-
SP City visits various police stations to review security situation11 minutes ago
-
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood congratulates Dr Raghib Naeemi on becoming ..9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover23 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas23 minutes ago
-
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’23 minutes ago