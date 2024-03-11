(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The final year students of the Department of Business Administration of SMIU exhibited their business ideas and research papers through presentations and posters here at the Talpur House the Sindh Madressatul islam University on Monday.

They showed their business plans and details of products that they may launch after graduation.

Their business plans were aimed at to meet the needs of the society. Besides preparing detailed reports of their business plans, they also exhibited posters in the corridors of the Talpur House. The concerned faculty members of the university and experts evaluated their projects and research studies.

The exhibition was supervised by Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto and head of the department Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, coordinator of the department Shafiq Ahmed and coordinator of the presentations and exhibition Muzaffar Ali Shah.

The final year students of the Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance also presented their research studies at the Quaid-e-Azam Hall of the Talpur House, which were evaluated by the internal and external experts.

Talking on the occasion Dean Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto said that SMIU emphasizes to provide market oriented education to its students as they without wasting any time could practically participate in the development and progress of the country.

He said that presently business and trade activities dominate the world, therefore, SMIU tries to prepare its students and familiar them with the entrepreneurship as they could contribute to the country by their fresh and innovative ideas and research work.

Dr. Zahid Ali Channar said the SMIU is collaborating with the industry through the Department of the business administration, ORIC and Incubation Centre, that is proving beneficial for career of students.