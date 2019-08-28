UrduPoint.com
S.M.Muneer Resigns From Indo-Pak CCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:29 PM

S.M.Muneer resigns from Indo-Pak CCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :President, Indo-Pak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, S.M.Muneer has resigned from the post in protest against the annexure of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir and the increased atrocities of Indian armed forces on the Kashmiri Muslims thereafter.

He made this announcement at a dinner reception hosted on Tuesday evening by former president, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui for the business leaders as a part of the campaign for the annual elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

S.M.Muneer, who is Patron-in-Chief of the ruling Businessmen Group in FPCCI and former president of this apex trade body of the country, said after Indian government's forceful annexure of IHJK, it was very difficult for him to continue as the President of Indo-Pak CCI.

He has been holding this position for around last five years. The secretariat of this chamber is in the Federation House, the FPCCI Headquarters, in Karachi.

He said the business community of the country was with innocent Kashmiri brothern who had been suffering atrocities for last seventy two years. After announcement of annexure of IHJK by Modi government, Kashmiries were under siege by India armed forces and police and were facing all kind excesses.

At the platform of FPCCI, he assured full support of the business community to the Kashmiris and Pakistan Government and armed forces.

A large number of business leaders from different areas of the countrywere present on this occasion.

