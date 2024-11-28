Smog: 11 Cases Registered, Rs. 737,000 Fine Imposed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The Punjab Police teams, carrying out ongoing anti-smog operations across highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones and other locations, registered 11 cases and imposed Rs. 737,000 fine on 454 individuals and issued warnings to 32 others over violations in the last 24 hours
According to a spokesperson, violations included five cases of crop residue burning, 356 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, and A violation at a brick kiln were reported.
Since the beginning of this year, the anti-smog crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 3,125 accused and the registration of 3,687 cases.
A total of 7,213 warnings have been issued, and fines amounting to over 97 million rupees have been imposed on 99,917 individuals. Violations reported include 1,995 cases of crop residue burning, 32,082 instances of high-smoke vehicles, 352 industrial violations, 1,381 infractions at brick kilns, and 332 other violations.
The spokesperson also noted that in the past 24 hours, 4,820 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, and 453 vehicles were impounded. This year, 843,423 vehicles emitting high levels of smoke were fined on highways, with 169,314 vehicles impounded and 10,082 vehicles’ fitness certificates cancelled.
