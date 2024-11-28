Open Menu

Smog: 11 Cases Registered, Rs. 737,000 Fine Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

Smog: 11 cases registered, Rs. 737,000 fine imposed

The Punjab Police teams, carrying out ongoing anti-smog operations across highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones and other locations, registered 11 cases and imposed Rs. 737,000 fine on 454 individuals and issued warnings to 32 others over violations in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police teams, carrying out ongoing anti-smog operations across highways, industrial areas, agricultural zones and other locations, registered 11 cases and imposed Rs. 737,000 fine on 454 individuals and issued warnings to 32 others over violations in the last 24 hours

According to a spokesperson, violations included five cases of crop residue burning, 356 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, and A violation at a brick kiln were reported.

Since the beginning of this year, the anti-smog crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 3,125 accused and the registration of 3,687 cases.

A total of 7,213 warnings have been issued, and fines amounting to over 97 million rupees have been imposed on 99,917 individuals. Violations reported include 1,995 cases of crop residue burning, 32,082 instances of high-smoke vehicles, 352 industrial violations, 1,381 infractions at brick kilns, and 332 other violations.

The spokesperson also noted that in the past 24 hours, 4,820 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were fined, and 453 vehicles were impounded. This year, 843,423 vehicles emitting high levels of smoke were fined on highways, with 169,314 vehicles impounded and 10,082 vehicles’ fitness certificates cancelled.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

4 minutes ago
 PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably fa ..

PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various s ..

Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..

44 seconds ago
 Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public ..

Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College

46 seconds ago
 Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Sha ..

Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province

47 seconds ago
 Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terroris ..

Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

49 seconds ago
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

5 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

17 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

5 minutes ago
 Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan