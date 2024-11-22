Smog: 128 vehicles impounded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Under the anti-smog campaign in Punjab, a grand action was carried out on Friday, in which 1,250 vehicles were checked and 128 were impounded.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is monitoring vehicles, in collaboration with the police. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the institutions for implementing smog prevention measures and environmental laws.