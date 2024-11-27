Open Menu

Smog: 138 Shops Sealed, 5 Cases Registered

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Smog: 138 shops sealed, 5 cases registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The district administration registered five cases over violation of the anti-smog regulations in the city on Wednesday.

The officers inspected 5,037 shops, markets and malls and took action against 255 locations where standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb smog were violated.

As many as 138 shops, markets, and malls were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration in efforts to curb smog.

Related Topics

Lahore Market

Recent Stories

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur

18 minutes ago
 COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

3 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

5 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

6 hours ago
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

18 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

18 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan