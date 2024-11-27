Smog: 138 Shops Sealed, 5 Cases Registered
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The district administration registered five cases over violation of the anti-smog regulations in the city on Wednesday.
The officers inspected 5,037 shops, markets and malls and took action against 255 locations where standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb smog were violated.
As many as 138 shops, markets, and malls were sealed.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration in efforts to curb smog.
