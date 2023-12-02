Open Menu

Smog: 144 Boilers, 305 Kilns Sealed, 8267 Vehicles Challaned

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 08:38 PM

As many as 144 boilers and 305 brick-kilns were sealed, and 8,267 vehicles challaned in three months during the anti-smog campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) As many as 144 boilers and 305 brick-kilns were sealed, and 8,267 vehicles challaned in three months during the anti-smog campaign.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Saturday that the environment protection teams inspected 1,549 industrial units in three months across the division and found violation of environmental protection laws at 144 sites. Therefore, boilers of the industrial units were sealed and Rs. 17.7 million fine was imposed on them. Also, 123 cases were registered against the owners.

Meanwhile, the environment teams also checked 2,871 sites of brick-kilns and sealed 305 across the district over their functioning without zigzag technology. Fine amounting to Rs. 39.6 million was also imposed on owners of the kiln and 252 cases were registered against them, he added.

He said that traffic police and road transport authority also challaned 8,267 vehicles during this period and imposed fine of Rs. 9.3 million over emission of excessive smoke. Also, 13 drivers were arrested over violation of the traffic rules and regulations, he added.

