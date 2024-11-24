Smog: 18 cases registered, 12 violators arrested in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab police registered 18 cases and arrested 12 individuals during the crackdown on people and units violating the anti-smog laws across the province including Lahore.

According to a police spokesman, 362 people were fined more than Rs. 5.5 lakh, and 29 people were issued warnings. Also, the police received seven complaints about crop residue burning, 266 about vehicles emitting excessive smoke and two about brick-kilns using old technology.

This year, a total of 3,644 accused were arrested and 3,014 cases were registered in the anti-smog crackdown. As many as 38,290 people were fined a total of Rs.

96 million, and warnings were issued to 6,916 people. As many as 1,974 complaints were received about crop residue burning, 30,811 for vehicles emitting heavy smoke, 347 for industrial activity, 1,361 about brick kilns, and 327 about other violations of anti-smog laws.

In the last 24 hours, 4,865 excessive smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 445 were impounded while two fitness certificates were suspended.

This year, 835,259 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were issued challans, 168,467 vehicles were impounded, and fitness certificates of 10,064 vehicles were suspended.