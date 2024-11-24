Smog: 18 Cases Registered, 12 Violators Arrested In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Punjab police registered 18 cases and arrested 12 individuals during the crackdown on people and units violating the anti-smog laws across the province including Lahore.
According to a police spokesman, 362 people were fined more than Rs. 5.5 lakh, and 29 people were issued warnings. Also, the police received seven complaints about crop residue burning, 266 about vehicles emitting excessive smoke and two about brick-kilns using old technology.
This year, a total of 3,644 accused were arrested and 3,014 cases were registered in the anti-smog crackdown. As many as 38,290 people were fined a total of Rs.
96 million, and warnings were issued to 6,916 people. As many as 1,974 complaints were received about crop residue burning, 30,811 for vehicles emitting heavy smoke, 347 for industrial activity, 1,361 about brick kilns, and 327 about other violations of anti-smog laws.
In the last 24 hours, 4,865 excessive smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 445 were impounded while two fitness certificates were suspended.
This year, 835,259 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were issued challans, 168,467 vehicles were impounded, and fitness certificates of 10,064 vehicles were suspended.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, six injured in road mishaps2 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to sabotage national development again: Ahsan Iqbal12 minutes ago
-
PTI protests disrupt supply chains, trigger price hike in Hazara Division22 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister conducts aerial visit of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock31 minutes ago
-
Drug pushers, liquor suppliers nabbed during operation31 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi Visits D-Chowk to boost morale of police, FC, Rangers41 minutes ago
-
Rs 2.4m released for medical expenses of cops, families41 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders courting arrests to avoid participation in so-called final call: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
Babood highlights Oman's growing relations with Pakistan & future trade prospects41 minutes ago
-
Three held for violating marriage laws, weapons recovered52 minutes ago
-
Man strangled a day before marriage52 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon expresses concern over deteriorating condition of roads in Hyderabad1 hour ago