Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed boilers of three industrial units and challaned nine vehicles in addition to imposing fine on brick-kilns on the charge of causing smog in different parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that the environment department teams checked various factories and kiln houses and found boilers in three industrial units emitting excessive smoke directly into the air. Therefore, premises of these boilers were sealed in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 300,000 on their owners and operators.

Similarly, two brick-kilns were also found running in Faisalabad without zigzag technology and causing smog. Hence, a fine of Rs 200,000 was imposed on their owners besides sealing premises of the kiln houses.

Meanwhile, teams also checked 45 vehicles on different roads and challaned nine vehicles by imposing a total fine of Rs 18,000 on their drivers and owners on charge of emitting excessive smoke and causing environmental pollution, spokesman added.