Open Menu

Smog: 3 Boilers Sealed, 9 Vehicles Challaned

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed boilers of three industrial units and challaned nine vehicles in addition to imposing fine on brick-kilns on the charge of causing smog in different parts of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed boilers of three industrial units and challaned nine vehicles in addition to imposing fine on brick-kilns on the charge of causing smog in different parts of Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that the environment department teams checked various factories and kiln houses and found boilers in three industrial units emitting excessive smoke directly into the air. Therefore, premises of these boilers were sealed in addition to imposing a fine of Rs 300,000 on their owners and operators.

Similarly, two brick-kilns were also found running in Faisalabad without zigzag technology and causing smog. Hence, a fine of Rs 200,000 was imposed on their owners besides sealing premises of the kiln houses.

Meanwhile, teams also checked 45 vehicles on different roads and challaned nine vehicles by imposing a total fine of Rs 18,000 on their drivers and owners on charge of emitting excessive smoke and causing environmental pollution, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Fine Vehicles

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes ' ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes 'Voter Education' seminars

13 minutes ago
 The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects ..

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 345 power pilferers in 24 hou ..

13 minutes ago
 Hospital waste management training

Hospital waste management training

13 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Im ..

Federal Cabinet sub-committee proposes names of Imran Khan, Bushra bibi for ECL

23 minutes ago
 Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-po ..

Meeting discussed preparation for upcoming anti-polio campaign

13 minutes ago
 CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

CDA seals 28 buildings in different areas of city

13 minutes ago
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ..

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to announce result of H ..

18 minutes ago
 People's rule will be established after winning Fe ..

People's rule will be established after winning Feb 8 election: Bilawal

18 minutes ago
 Pakistani technologies shine at China Internationa ..

Pakistani technologies shine at China International High-Tech Fair in Shenzhen

18 minutes ago
 HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

HDF marks 25 years of transformative impact

18 minutes ago
 AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long c ..

AlHuda International School (AIS) hold week-long celebration

18 minutes ago
 Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses ..

Pakistani stock market hits record high, surpasses 58,000 points

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan