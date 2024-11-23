Open Menu

Smog: 38 Cases Registered, 17 People Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Smog: 38 cases registered, 17 people arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Thirty-eight cases were registered and 17 people were arrested during a crackdown on those causing smog across Punjab, including Lahore.

According to a police spokesman, fine was imposed on 598 individuals and 126 were issued warnings. Sixteen violations of crop residue burning, 500 of vehicles emitting high smoke, two of brick-kilns and one of other places were reported. Totally 2995 accused were arrested and 3,608 cases were registered in anti-smog crackdown this year.

A total of Rs. 0.95 million fine was imposed on 37,928 people.

Warning was issued to 6,887 people; 1,958 violations were reported for crop residue burning, 30,538 for vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 347 for industrial activity, 1357 for brick kilns and 327 for other places.

In the last 24 hours, 5,896 excessive smoke emitting vehicles were challaned, 744 vehicles were impounded in police stations while five fitness certificates were suspended.

This year, 830,394 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were challaned, 16,812 were impounded and fitness certificates of 10,059 vehicles were suspended.

