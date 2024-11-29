Open Menu

Smog: 5 Industrial Units Sealed, 40 Vehicles Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The district administration and police, during the anti-smog operation in Lahore, sealed five industrial units and imposed Rs. 300,000 fine on them, here on Friday.

Also, 139 temporary encroachments were removed in a crackdown on encroachments to eliminate smog.

Likewise, 40 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were booked, while seven vehicles were impounded and a fine of Rs. 80,000 was imposed on them.

In addition, action was also taken against three debris waste sites and a fine of Rs. 12,000 was imposed. Similarly, water spraying and wet sweeping are also underway on the roads to reduce the intensity of smog.

