Smog: 56,000 Affected By Respiratory Diseases
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The ongoing smog crisis in Punjab has severely impacted public health, with 56,571 respiratory disease cases reported in a single day on Thursday, according to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Hospitals recorded 3,262 asthma cases, 1,517 ischemic heart disease cases, 92 strokes, and 639 conjunctivitis cases during the last 24 hours alone.
Over the past 30 days, approximately 1.93 million people sought medical attention for respiratory and smog-related illnesses across the province. Hospitals reported treating 124,871 asthma patients, 62,064 ischemic heart disease cases, 5,727 stroke patients, and 13,735 conjunctivitis cases during this period.
In the past week, 439,374 respiratory disease cases were recorded, alongside 29,784 asthma cases, 12,651 ischemic heart disease cases, 1,381 strokes, and 4,454 conjunctivitis cases.
Lahore remains the most affected city, with staggering numbers recorded over the past month: 135,609 respiratory disease cases, 6,626 asthma cases, 15,028 ischemic heart disease cases, 671 strokes, and 3,044 conjunctivitis cases. In the last week alone, Lahore saw 33,051 respiratory disease cases, 2,278 asthma cases, 2,606 ischemic heart disease cases, 274 strokes, and 1,569 conjunctivitis cases. On Thursday, the city recorded 4,544 respiratory disease cases, 261 asthma cases, 492 ischemic heart disease cases, 20 strokes, and 212 conjunctivitis cases.
The Punjab government has assured citizens that hospitals are fully equipped to handle the influx of smog-related health cases. Authorities are urging residents to follow preventive measures, such as wearing masks and minimizing outdoor exposure, to reduce health risks during the ongoing smog emergency.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Official team restoring water course on court orders attacked36 seconds ago
-
Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship launched under Green Campus Initiative42 seconds ago
-
16 dead, 1,441 injured in 1,366 accidents in Punjab46 seconds ago
-
NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow49 seconds ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to 9-years jail term51 seconds ago
-
PM announces Rs5 mln award for FBR officer to identify massive sales tax fraud54 seconds ago
-
Open Court (Khuli Katcheri) held to redress citizens’ legal issues at doorstep1 minute ago
-
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district10 minutes ago
-
Smog awareness walk held11 minutes ago
-
3,324 beggars arrested during current year11 minutes ago
-
SCP summons IGPs, Home Secretaries in missing children case21 minutes ago
-
'Tax system reform crucial for economic stability'21 minutes ago