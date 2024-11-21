Open Menu

Smog: 56,000 Affected By Respiratory Diseases

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Smog: 56,000 affected by respiratory diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The ongoing smog crisis in Punjab has severely impacted public health, with 56,571 respiratory disease cases reported in a single day on Thursday, according to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. Hospitals recorded 3,262 asthma cases, 1,517 ischemic heart disease cases, 92 strokes, and 639 conjunctivitis cases during the last 24 hours alone.

Over the past 30 days, approximately 1.93 million people sought medical attention for respiratory and smog-related illnesses across the province. Hospitals reported treating 124,871 asthma patients, 62,064 ischemic heart disease cases, 5,727 stroke patients, and 13,735 conjunctivitis cases during this period.

In the past week, 439,374 respiratory disease cases were recorded, alongside 29,784 asthma cases, 12,651 ischemic heart disease cases, 1,381 strokes, and 4,454 conjunctivitis cases.

Lahore remains the most affected city, with staggering numbers recorded over the past month: 135,609 respiratory disease cases, 6,626 asthma cases, 15,028 ischemic heart disease cases, 671 strokes, and 3,044 conjunctivitis cases. In the last week alone, Lahore saw 33,051 respiratory disease cases, 2,278 asthma cases, 2,606 ischemic heart disease cases, 274 strokes, and 1,569 conjunctivitis cases. On Thursday, the city recorded 4,544 respiratory disease cases, 261 asthma cases, 492 ischemic heart disease cases, 20 strokes, and 212 conjunctivitis cases.

The Punjab government has assured citizens that hospitals are fully equipped to handle the influx of smog-related health cases. Authorities are urging residents to follow preventive measures, such as wearing masks and minimizing outdoor exposure, to reduce health risks during the ongoing smog emergency.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

25 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

40 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

53 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan