Smog: 97 arrested, 104 cases registered in current month

The district police have arrested 97 accused by registering 104 cases under anti-smog measures during the current month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested 97 accused by registering 104 cases under anti-smog measures during the current month.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that legal action had been initiated against all accused.

He said that action is being taken against factories, industries, brick kilns and vehicles under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

He said that different police teams during the last 24 hours held 10 accused for polluting the environment.